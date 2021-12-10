At-Home Cafe is opening its largest ever maid café in Akihabara

[title]
Japan’s biggest and most popular maid café chain At-Home Cafe is opening its new flagship outlet in Tokyo’s otaku heaven, Akihabara. The chain’s ninth store will open in February 2022 on the fifth floor of the Akiba Cultures Zone shopping complex. The entire café is decked out in pink, following the brand’s concept of moe, a Japanese otaku term that describes the warm, fuzzy feeling of meeting a cute maid or seeing an adorable anime character.
The new café has a reception area – which looks more like a rococo-style living room – to guide customers to their designated seats.
The new store will have around 100 seats, divided into two separate sections. Section A (see image above) boasts a large stage with a big LED screen, plus four rows of seats and a few coffee tables in the back.
As with other At Home Cafe branches, the seats are arranged theatre-style, so visitors can focus on the stage performances. That’s right – aside from serving drinks and food, the maids also give song and dance performances.
Section B has a similar design, with three rows of seats, plus some café tables in the back just like section A.
Again, you’ll find a stage set up at the front, while large maid portraits adorn the walls.
The souvenir shop currently located on the second floor of the chain’s main café in Akihabara will also be relocated to the new flagship store.
For more information, see at-home cafe’s official website.
