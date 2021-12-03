The best Harry Potter events happening in Tokyo right now

Get your Potter fix at these special exhibitions, shops and light displays around the capital

Believe it or not, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the very first Harry Potter film, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone’. While it’s hard to believe that two decades have gone by since the start of the franchise, there's no doubt that the world of Harry Potter is as popular as ever.

To commemorate the occasion, Tokyo is hosting numerous Potter-themed events including a holiday illumination and a pop-up shop dedicated to The Boy Who Lived. If you’re around Tokyo, don’t miss these muggle-friendly events.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa Marunouchi Bright Christmas: Harry Potter

Marunouchi’s free annual holiday illumination features magical Christmas trees and displays inspired by the Potterverse, with key scenes from the first movie all around the Marunouchi neighbourhood. Catch the giant 9m-tall Tree of Hogwarts Magic at the Marunouchi Building, which features a light show with 3D hologram displays. Then head to the 30m-tall Tree of Owl Post outside Tokyo Torch Park, made from strings of brilliant Christmas lights.

If you’re a fan of the Fantastic Beasts movies and books, there’s the Tree of Fantastic Beasts at the Marunouchi Oazo building featuring some of the peculiar creatures from the magical textbook. The displays will be up until Christmas Day, so don’t miss your chance to snap some photos and check them all out.

Photo: Warner Bros Wizarding World/Twitter

Coinciding with the Potter-themed Christmas festivities in Marunouchi, 25 Tully's Coffee locations in the area are now offering a special collection of Harry Potter merchandise and a seasonal drink. Keep warm and cosy with the Treacle Tart Latte inspired by one of Harry's favourite desserts, or check some items off your Christmas list from the range of tumblers and cups available.

Photo: © British Library Board

The popular exhibition from The British Library in London has finally made its way to Tokyo after a stint in Nagoya and will be on display at the Tokyo Station Gallery from December 18 to March 27 2022. The exhibition includes a series of early notes and sketches by author JK Rowling as well as an in-depth look at the books and films with rare artefacts from the British Library documenting the myths and folk beliefs that inspired Rowling’s Potter universe.

Can't wait? You can check out part of the exhibition online for free right now. The online version includes stories of men and women wrongly accused of witchcraft back in the 17th century as well as a look at the illustrations made for the books by illustrator Jim Kay.

Tickets for the exhibition are now on sale through the Lawson ticketing website.

Photo: WIZARDING WORLD characters, names, and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s21)

This limited-time pop-up shop inside the Tokyo Solamachi shopping centre will be around until January 18 and offers an exciting range of Potter merch including handkerchiefs, dress shirts with the Hogwarts house emblems, sweatshirts, bags of chocolate coins, chocolate wands and much more. Fans of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies can also purchase exclusive items featuring scenes and characters from the films.

Shoppers who spend more than ¥3,300 will receive a special rewards card that comes in four different designs representing each Hogwarts house, as well as a fifth design based on Hogwarts itself. There's also an online shop if you'd prefer to avoid the crowds.

