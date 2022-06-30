Burger King is offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge this July

From all-you-can-eat sushi to unlimited oysters, Tokyo’s got a lot of restaurant deals that will have you well-fed and satisfied. Now, Burger King Japan is getting in on the trend by offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge, featuring its brand new Maximum Super One-Pound Beef Burger.

Photo: Burger King Japan

The OTT burger is a hefty meal, as it’s made of four beef patties, four slices of cheddar cheese, four strips of bacon and other fix-ins including lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. The all-you-can-eat challenge gives you a total of 45 minutes to chow down as many of these burgers as you possibly can, along with an unlimited supply of French fries and a refillable medium-sized drink. All for just ¥2,900.

Actually, the burger challenge doesn’t cost much more than the Maximum Super One-Pound Beef Burger set, complete with fries and drink, which will set you back ¥2,400. Of course, you can also order just the cheeseburger in itself for ¥2,100.

Photo: Burger King Japan

If you need another incentive to join the challenge, Burger King will be giving you a commemorative T-shirt for your efforts.

Photo: Burger King Japan

You can sign-up for the Super One-Pound Beef Burger Challenge at six Burger King outlets across Japan, including two in Tokyo: Roppongi and Machida Jorna. The all-you-can-eat challenge will take place on July 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 2pm, 3.30pm, 5pm and 6.30pm.

Do note that spots are limited, so if you’re keen to join, reserve a spot in advance here. Just want to try the new burger? The Maximum Super One-Pound Beef Burger will be available at all Burger King locations from July 8 to 28.

