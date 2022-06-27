Invader’s Astro Boy removed from Shibuya bridge

The iconic mural by French street artist Invader was removed earlier this month with no warning

Street art is a rarity in Tokyo, where even artistic work by some of the most renowned artists are swiftly removed as soon as it’s spotted (like an alleged Bansky rat that appeared near Hinode Pier in 2019). One particular mural of Astro Boy by French street artist Invader, however, managed to hold fort in Shibuya for an unusually long time since its appearance in 2014.

Has a new Banksy artwork appeared in Tokyo? pic.twitter.com/nqYqx92syL — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) January 18, 2019

Until recently, the tribute to Osamu Tezuka’s iconic robo-wonder could be seen on the bridge below the JR tracks near Shibuya’s Tower Records. Sadly, the mural was removed earlier this month. City officials have reportedly refrained from commenting on why the artwork was removed, but stated that the mural was taken down on June 17.

Photo: Lim Chee Wah

It’s sad to no longer be able to look up at the familiar figure when passing through the Shibuya tunnel. Not to worry though, because there are still dozens of Invaders to hunt for in the streets of Tokyo – including another Astro Boy piece. Here are all the Invader murals you can keep a lookout for in Tokyo.

