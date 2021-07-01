Catch 100,000 sunflowers in bloom at Yokosuka Soleil Hill for free

While spring brings an array of colourful blooms including cherry blossoms, tulips and wisteria, summer is the time for hydrangeas and bright yellow sunflowers. To welcome this season’s flowers, Yokosuka Soleil Hill at Nagai Seaside Park is hosting a Sunflower Festival boasting approximately 100,000 sunflowers from mid-July to mid-August.

Photo: Seibu Landscape Co.

The sprawling yellow sunflower field stretches over 5,000sqm and has sweeping views of the blue sea. On clear days, you might even be able to spot Mt Fuji in the distance over Sagami Bay. At first, the flowers may all look the same, but you’ll actually be able to spot four different types of sunflowers growing here: Sunrich, Sunfinity, Sensation and SunBelievable.

Photo: Seibu Landscape Co.

The Soleil Sunflower Festival will be held from Saturday July 17 to Sunday August 22 and there are a number of sunflower-related activities in store. Aside from strolling the flower fields, there'll be stamp rallies, a special food menu, baking and craft workshops, all related to the seasonal flowers.

Photo: Seibu Landscape Co.

Some of the colourful menu items on offer will include a Soleil Curry (¥1,200) made into the shape of a sunflower at the park restaurant and the Sunflower Kakigori (¥450), a shaved ice treat topped with pineapple, available at the snack kiosk.

Photo: Seibu Landscape Co.

Some of the other events include a sunflower melonpan making class (¥1,200 per person) and a sunflower wreath workshop (¥1,500 per person). There's also a free stamp rally taking place during the festival where you can win a special prize by collecting all the stamps at the park. There’s also a mini amusement park area where you can pay for a ride on a Ferris wheel or merry-go-round.

Photo: Seibu Landscape Co.

Entrance to the park is completely free, but if you’re planning to drive down, parking fees are ¥1,000 per vehicle. To keep tabs of the flowering progress, you can follow the park on Facebook for the latest updates. Yokosuka Soleil Hill is located roughly two hours from central Tokyo by train and bus. For more information, visit the official website.

