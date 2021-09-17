Fukuoka is getting the biggest Gundam statue in Japan

The 20m life-size Nu Gundam mecha is coming to the new Mitsui Shopping Park Lalaport Fukuoka in spring 2022

Following last year’s opening of the Yokohama Gundam Factory featuring a giant moving mecha, and the recently installed Gundam manhole covers in Odawara, Gundam fans now have a new attraction to look forward to. Set to be completed by spring 2022, a brand new Gundam robot will be installed at the new Mitsui Shopping Park Lalaport in Fukuoka.

The massive shopping and entertainment complex is scheduled to open in Fukuoka's Hakata ward. It will be home to numerous shops, restaurants, and an outdoor plaza featuring a life-size Gundam robot statue. The installation will be a full 1:1 scale replica of the RX-93 v Gundam, or Nu Gundam, known as the hero mecha from the franchise’s first movie, ‘Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack’, in 1988.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa Unicorn Gundam in Odaiba, Tokyo

The impressive anime robot will also be the tallest Gundam statue to date, standing a staggering 20 metres tall, surpassing Tokyo's Unicorn Gundam (19.7m; pictured), Yokohama's moving RX-78-2 Gundam (18m), as well as the ZGMF-X10A Freedom Gundam in Shanghai (18.03m).

Not only that, it’s the first Gundam statue in Western Japan. The large prong standing behind the mecha is a Fin Funnel – a special beam weapon unique to Nu Gundams (yes, we’ve been researching Gundams).

Along with the new statue, the Mitsui Shopping Park Lalaport Fukuoka, which is also expected to open in spring 2022, will have a Gundam Park speciality shop and mini museum.

For more details on the new shopping centre, visit the website.

