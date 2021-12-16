17 best new openings in Tokyo in 2021

Stay in Tokyo long enough and you become something of a purist, turning your nose up at nigiri that is brushed with anything other than shoyu or clutching your pearls at the mere mention of the word ‘fusion’. But the ever-daring masters behind The Bellwood have never disappointed with their increasingly ambitious reimaginings of traditional recipes and flavours.
This innovative sushi and cocktail pop-up was designed to be a temporary feature of the bar’s back room, but – due to its unceasing popularity – has stuck around for the better part of 2021. And just as well, because with its ingenious pairings of pickled ginger cocktails and sushi inspired by different international cuisines, this 8-12 item menu is easily one of the best food and drink experiences the city has to offer. We only wish it could be around forever.