17 best new openings in Tokyo in 2021

The past year hasn’t been easy for anyone, but it’s been especially tough for all the local, independent businesses that make Tokyo one of the best cities in the world. Covid-19 restrictions saw several of our favourite landmarks close (some temporarily, others for good) in 2021. Looking ahead, 2022 will mark the end of Tokyo’s mega nightclub Ageha and the closure of teamLab Borderless.

But it hasn’t been all bad news. While the pandemic rages on, Tokyo has somehow managed to keep nurturing surprising ideas, from a wine-based cocktail bar to coffee tasting flights. As one venue closed, another one opened, so there was always something new around the corner.

We can’t wait to see what 2022 will bring, but before we head into the new year, here are some of the best new openings in Tokyo in 2021.

