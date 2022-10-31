Get up to 60 percent discount at hotels and attractions in Yokohama

Japan residents can enjoy half-price tickets and 60 percent discount on hotel stays with the Find Your Yokohama campaign

We already have the nationwide travel subsidy programme for Japan's residents, and now the seaside city of Yokohama has introduced its own campaign to boost the local tourism industry. The Find Your Yokohama campaign starts on November 1 and offers discounts up to 60 percent on accommodation as well as reduced admission for popular attractions in the city.

The discount deals for hotels and attractions are only available to those with residency status in Japan. To be eligible, you’ll also have to either submit a negative PCR test result or be triple vaccinated. The hotels and attractions will check your negative PCR test certificate or vaccination status as well as your residence card to verify your address.

Photo: Miyuki Kaneko (Nacasa & Partners Inc.) The indoor pool at The Westin Yokohama

About 50 hotels will participate in the campaign, including the Westin Yokohama, the Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama, the Yokohama Bay Hotel Tokyu and the Hyatt Regency Yokohama. The discounts are available for stays between November 1 and February 16 2023. Note that the hotel deals only apply for stays starting from ¥7,000 per person per night. Reservations can be made online via travel agencies JTB and Yahoo Japan Travel.

Photo: Hidefumi Ohmichi/Unsplash Gundam Factory Yokohama

What’s more, the campaign also provides discounts on popular attractions and experiences until February 15. There's a 50 percent discount on weekdays and a 30 percent discount on weekends and national holidays for boat tours with Yokohama Cruising or the Yokohama Segway Tour. You can also enter the Gundam Factory Yokohama, Sankeien Garden, Hakkeijima Sea Paradise and Yokohama Landmark Tower’s observation deck for half the regular admission fee every day during the campaign period. There’s also a 30 percent discount for cultural activities, such as music performances at the Billboard Live Yokohama. Tickets can be purchased via the online ticketing website Asoview.

For more information, check the Find Your Yokohama campaign website (in Japanese only).

