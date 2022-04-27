Get your matcha fix with an assortment of green tea desserts at Ikea stores across Japan

Ikea Japan's annual Matcha Sweets Fair is back and this year, it’s serving up 10 desserts and sweets made with the bold, umami-rich green tea powder. The limited-time menu will have traditional Japanese desserts as well as a matcha-infused afternoon tea set, available from Thursday April 28 to Sunday June 26 at Ikea stores across Japan.

Love all things matcha? Here’s what you can expect from Ikea’s Matcha Sweets Fair.

These matcha pancakes (¥700) come topped with warabi mochi (a chewy confectionery made from bracken starch), adzuki beans, kuromitsu black sugar syrup and whipped cream.



Dig into a decadent biscuit-based matcha tart (¥390) or opt for a vibrant green matcha soufflé roll (¥290).

Japan sure loves its afternoon tea. You can enjoy this matcha afternoon tea set (¥590) which includes a matcha gateau chocolate, matcha strawberry daifuku and matcha mont blanc. You can also order each of these items individually: matcha strawberry daifuku (¥190), the matcha gateau chocolate (¥350) or the matcha mont blanc (¥290).

Want matcha for breakfast? Order a matcha bagel (¥200) or a matcha muffin (¥250) to start your day.

Of course, the Matcha Sweets Fair wouldn’t be complete without the crowd-pleasing matcha ice cream. Take your pick from two options: a matcha sundae with warabi mochi (¥250) or a matcha soft cream cone (¥120).

