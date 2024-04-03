Get a free and amazing view of Tokyo Tower from this Azabudai Hills building

The Sky Lobby at Mori JP Tower in Azabudai Hills offers a stunning view of Tokyo's skyline – it's free, but not for long

Tokyo is home to some pretty incredible observation decks, where you can get a sky-high view of the city. However, many of these require advance reservations, plus they can set you back a pretty penny to enjoy the scenery. So if you’re looking for a free place to get a grand view of Tokyo's sprawling cityscape, we recommend heading to Mori JP Tower, one of the brand-new buildings that make up the Azabudai Hills development.

Aside from being home to the all-new teamLab Borderless art museum, Azabudai Hills offers several other must-visit spots including the stunning Sky Lobby. This free viewing area is located on the 33rd floor of the Mori JP Tower and it offers panoramic vistas of the city skyline as well as an unobstructed look at Tokyo Tower.

You can take in the cityscape from the floor-to-ceiling windows or enjoy the views from the Grand Staircase, a massive stairway that features plenty of seating as well as power outlets for you to charge up your devices.

If you want to spend more time here, head on up to the very top of the staircase where you’ll find Hills House Sky Room Cafe & Bar, a small café selling drinks and baked goods.

While the Sky Lobby is currently open to the public, starting Thursday April 18, access will be limited to just Dining 33, Dining 33 Pâtisserie à la Maison and Sky Room Cafe & Bar customers, as well as Hills House Azabudai club lounge members. So make sure you visit quick within these two weeks – because that direct view of Tokyo Tower is just breathtaking.

