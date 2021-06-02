Get your matcha fix with an assortment of green tea desserts at Ikea stores across Japan

Ikea Japan's annual Matcha Sweets Fair is back and this year, it’s serving up 11 desserts and sweets made with the bold, umami-rich green tea powder. The limited-time menu will have traditional Japanese desserts as well as matcha-infused Swedish delights, available until Sunday June 27 at Ikea stores across Japan, except at the new Shinjuku location.

Love all things matcha? Here’s what you can expect from Ikea’s Matcha Sweets Fair.

Photo: Ikea Japan

Ikea's take on the traditional matcha anmitsu (¥299) comes with matcha jelly topped with azuki red bean paste, fruit and whipped cream. Another classic dessert on offer is the warabi mochi (a chewy confectionery made from bracken starch; ¥249), though this comes dusted with kinako (roasted soybean flour) instead of matcha.



Photo: Ikea Japan

Dig into a decadent biscuit-based matcha tart (¥399) or opt for a vibrant green matcha brownie (¥329).

Photo: Ikea Japan

Japan sure has a love for pancakes. You can enjoy this matcha tower pancake (¥699) that’s heaping with warabi mochi, azuki beans and matcha.

Photo: Ikea Japan

There's also a light and fluffy matcha chiffon cake (¥299), served with a side of azuki red bean paste and whipped cream. The matcha scone (¥249), a regular at the annual fair, pairs perfectly with a cup of coffee or tea.



Photo: Ikea Japan

Want matcha for breakfast? Order a matcha bagel (¥199) to start your day.

Photo: Ikea Japan

The most peculiar item on the menu has to be the matcha tunnbröd (¥390), which is a Japanese take on the Swedish flatbread. Instead of a savoury filling, this flatbread is topped with a slice of matcha tart, adzuki beans, fruit and cream. This special matcha tunnbröd is only available at Ikea’s Harajuku outlet.

Photo: Ikea Japan

Of course, the Matcha Sweets Fair wouldn’t be complete without the crowd-pleasing matcha ice cream. Take your pick from two options: a matcha anmitsu sundae (¥250) or a matcha soft cream cone (¥120).

Prefer something savoury? Check out the new restaurant at Ikea Shibuya for Swedish food and more.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Tokyo is the most forgetful city in the world, according to Uber



Love adventure camping? You can book this remote island in Wakayama all to yourself



Kyoto is hosting a special Doraemon art exhibition this summer



The new Hewitt Resort in Hakodate has a rooftop infinity onsen overlooking the sea



This Kanagawa shop has 90 retro vending machines selling toasties, udon, toys and more



Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.