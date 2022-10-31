Japan now sells hot bottled mineral water

As the cold season approaches, we start to see the hot drink sections fill up at our local stores. You’ll usually see a line up of tea, coffee, cocoa, honey lemon and sometimes the occasional corn soup, or even hot Calpis.

This year Asahi is adding hot bottled water to the mix at convenience stores and supermarkets nationwide from November 1 for ¥105 or ¥113 depending on the store. The hot natural mineral water is being sold in 340ml plastic bottles alongside other hot beverages, kept at around 50 to 60 degrees Celsius.

So the next time you need a warm drink without any caffeine — or taste, for that matter — look out for these hot bottled mineral water. (Although we recommend filling up your reusable insulated tumbler with warm water before leaving the house/hotel.)

