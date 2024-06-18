JR Central's lucky yellow bullet train to be retired in 2025

Japan has a reputation for its punctual, high-speed bullet trains, which are also highly-rated for being among the safest forms of transport anywhere in the world. For example, since its launch in 1964, the Tokaido Shinkansen rail line between Tokyo and Osaka has maintained a record of zero passenger fatalities while being able to reach a maximum speed of 285km per hour. These impressive numbers are the result of umpteen tests, inspections and safety protocols, including the operation of high-speed test trains that are used to monitor cross-prefectural train tracks and overhead wires. One such train is JR Central’s cheery, bright-yellow seven-car shinkansen fondly known as Doctor Yellow.

Fitted with special equipment for inspecting the Tokaido Shinkansen tracks, Doctor Yellow doesn’t carry passengers and lacks the typical seating of regular Shinkansen trains. Because it’s not available for public use, this yellow bullet train's schedule has always been kept under wraps, though it is known to run between Tokyo and Hakata roughly every ten days. Perhaps due to its rarity, Doctor Yellow has become a symbol of good luck for frequent travellers and avid trainspotters. According to urban legend, spotting Doctor Yellow is an omen of future happiness.

Sadly, the iconic railroad physician will not be around for much longer: JR Central recently announced it would be retiring Doctor Yellow in January 2025. Part of the 700 series of shinkansen trains, the current model of Doctor Yellow has been in use since 2001, but will need to be replaced to make way for newer technology and equipment. JR Central says it will introduce around 17 new test shinkansen between 2026 and 2028. Meanwhile, JR West railway company will retire its own Doctor Yellow in 2027.

Saying goodbye to this auspicious shinkansen will be bittersweet, but JR Central has promised fans the chance to give Doctor Yellow a proper farewell through events, special rides and the distribution of commemorative items.

