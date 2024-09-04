Kyoto's oldest Zen temple is now open for a surreal night visit

As if an after-dark stroll around Kennin-ji, Kyoto’s oldest Zen temple, wasn’t transcendental enough, this hugely popular, hi-tech-powered event heightens the experience through a combination of the latest in audio-visual and projection technology, and ‘Neuro Music’ audio that affects brain waves at a deeper level than a conventional background soundtrack. Located in the historic former capital’s Shijo-Gion district, this elegant temple has already wowed tens of thousands of visitors with its Zen Night Walk Kyoto experience that brings a new dimension to this sacred site that boasts over eight centuries of history.

Photo: Supplied

For this special after-dark visit, ultra-high-quality speakers have been installed across the temple’s precincts to provide an ambient-style soundtrack which, according to the developer of the proprietary Neuro Music technology, attenuates your brain waves to induce such sensations as focus and relaxation. Moreover, with the addition of cutting-edge lighting and projection tech, the entire setup conjures up a new and stunningly unique Zen aesthetic that's almost ethereal.

Photo: Supplied

As you pass though what have been christened the temple’s ‘sound corridors’, you will be drawn into a mindful state by a series of art installations and the ambient soundtrack. Some of the highlights to look out for on your night walk at this historic temple include a sea of blue clouds appearing to float over the Daioen, one of the Japan’s most revered dry landscape gardens.

Photo: Supplied

Another standout work pays dazzling tribute to Kennin-ji’s captivating image of twin dragons, guardian deities of Buddhism, which was painted on the ceiling by artist Junsaku Koizumi (1924-2012) towards the end of his life. Contemporary artist Akira Wakita has incorporated this painting into a projection-based installation, which uses the latest ‘fluid simulation’ technology to visualise the flow of energy while bringing Koizumi’s powerful dragons to life.

Photo: Supplied

Zen Night Walk Kyoto at Kennin-ji is running from 7pm to 9.30pm daily until September 22 (but closed on September 6, 7, 14 and 18). Tickets, which are available at the door, are priced at ¥2,200 for adults and ¥1,100 for visitors under 12 years old; entry is free for kids under six years old. Only electronic payments are accepted.

Also, do note that certain exhibits feature flashing lights. Those who are prone to photosensitivity, seizures, loss of consciousness or epilepsy should consult a medical professional before attending.

For more information, check the event website.

