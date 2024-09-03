teamLab is opening a new permanent exhibition at a rice terrace in Ibaraki

Aside from Tokyo’s teamLab Borderless and teamLab Planets museums, the world-renowned digital art collective has an assortment of exhibitions across Japan, some of which are embedded in lush nature, such as the awe-inspiring A Forest Where Gods Live in Kyushu. Now, teamLab is about to open yet another immersive digital art exhibition in the great outdoors – and this time, it’s at a picturesque rice terrace in Izura, Ibaraki prefecture.

Opening on September 18, the highly-anticipated installation features an old rice field that has been transformed into a stunning, large-scale light art installation known as teamLab: Hidden Traces of Rice Terraces.

Photo: teamLab

At the time of writing, there isn’t much information on this exciting new addition to teamLab's collection. What we know is that the artwork is inspired by the scenic Izura Coast, where renowned scholar and art critic Tenshin Okakura (1863-1913) settled down in his later years.

Photo: teamLab

This unique landscape was highly regarded by Okakura and is known for its beautiful topography, which includes a secret rice terrace hidden in a forest deep inside a valley. As the terrace is no longer used for farming rice, teamLab has decided to turn this gorgeous area into an art experience.

Photo: teamLab

Additionally, a new hot spring facility will open concurrently with the art installation. Here you can enjoy the beauty of the forest after dark and even stay overnight.

The opening times for teamLab: Hidden Traces of Rice Terraces vary by season. For this time of year, the exhibit will run from 6.30pm to 10pm (September 18-30), 6pm-10pm (October 2-25) and 5.30pm-10pm (October 26-31). To get there from Tokyo, take the JR Joban Line limited express train to Isohara Station. The exhibition site is another 15 minutes away by taxi.

Entry is ¥2,200 per person. Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday September 4 at noon. For more information, visit the website.

