Recently, we received good news that JR East would begin selling its Suica cards again as early as autumn but no specific date was given. There was no word however from Tokyo Metro regarding the availability of their Pasmo cards.

The good news is, we now have a confirmed date. As reported by NHK News, the sales of registered Suica and Pasmo cards will resume on Sunday September 1. Last year, both of Tokyo's IC cards were suspended indefinitely due to a global semiconductor shortage – with the exception of certain cards like the special ones for foreign tourists.

'Registered cards' means that purchasers must provide details such as name and phone number, which will be tied to the card. It's a quick process that can be done right at the point of purchase. These registered cards are beneficial in the event that you happen to lose your card. You can then cancel the lost card and transfer the balance to your new card. At the time of writing, there is no news when non-registered IC cards will be made available.

The news report also states that the Welcome Suica cards for foreign tourists will resume sales at major stations including Tokyo Station and Shibuya Station. Previously, these cards could only be purchased at Narita and Haneda airports.

More from Time Out Tokyo

The new Nintendo Museum in Kyoto is finally opening this October

Sale of Suica IC transport cards to resume this autumn

Shinjuku Gyoen ranked as one of the world’s most beautiful flower gardens

These cookies featuring Hello Kitty and her Sanrio friends go on sale next month

Five million red spider lilies will be blooming at this Saitama park soon

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.