Netflix is releasing special canned cola cocktails in Japan

Forget Netflix and chill – in Japan, fans can look forward to some Netflix and kanpai as the streaming giant is releasing a special canned cocktail on Tuesday November 5. The new alcoholic beverage is a collaboration between Netflix Japan and Suntory's classic Horoyoi brand which specialises in sours (carbonated drinks made from a mix of shochu and sweet, mostly fruity flavours).

This Netflix collab cocktail is a cola-flavoured sour and the cans feature fun illustrations of four highly-anticipated shows coming soon on the streaming platform. Here’s a closer look at the cans.

Photos: Suntory Holdings Limited

Look out for the 'Squid Game' and 'Love Village' designs. These two hits are coming back with their second season this autumn.

Photos: Suntory Holdings Limited

The other two cans feature illustrations of 'The Queen of Villains' and 'Talk Survivor'. 'The Queen of Villains' is a new show revolving around Japanese women pro wrestling in the 1980s while comedy-reality show ‘Talk Survivor’ just premiered its third season.

Priced at ¥148, the new canned cocktails will be available nationwide on November 5. For more details, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

The new Nintendo Museum in Kyoto is finally opening this October

Japan considers removing tax-free limit on consumable goods for tourists

Shinjuku Gyoen ranked as one of the world’s most beautiful flower gardens

Hello Kitty is opening a café in Tokyo for her 50th anniversary

This is the only place in Japan to see sakura and autumn leaves at the same time

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.