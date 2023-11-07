Although it’s already November, you might not want to pack away your summer clothes just yet. Even after an extremely warm and humid summer, Tokyo temperatures are still hovering in the 20-degree Celsius range, with today’s (November 7) temperature breaking the record for the hottest November day since 1923.

As reported by Yomiuri Shimbun, temperature in central Tokyo reached a shocking 27.5 degrees Celsius, breaking the last record from November 1, 1923 when it reached 27.3 degrees Celsius. Yesterday wasn't much cooler, either, as the report states that today was the second consecutive summer-like day following the high 25.1 degrees Celsius on November 6.

Due to the recent warm weather, Japan’s autumn leaves are slated to arrive much later than usual. You can check the most recent forecast here.

