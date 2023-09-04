Here’s the official 2023 forecast for autumn leaves in Japan

When and where to expect red momiji maple and yellow gingko leaves to hit their peak colour this autumn

Everyone has something they look forward to in autumn, whether it’s cooler temperatures, onsen getaways, or pumpkin spice latte. However, the one universal thing that captivates all our hearts is the radiant display of autumn leaves. Good news, guys: you can now start planning your autumn trip to Japan, as the first official forecast for this year’s fall foliage has just been released.

The imminent transition from summer's warmth to autumn's crisp air makes the cool season a prime time for nature lovers to explore Japan's pristine landscapes. Even if you're not usually an outdoor enthusiast, the breathtaking hues of red, yellow and orange leaves might just tempt you to step outside.

The Japan Meteorological Corporation, our trusted source for seasonal insights, has released two specific projections: one focusing on the fiery red momiji (Japanese maple leaves) and the other spotlighting the golden hues of the ginkgo leaves.

Photo: Japan Meteorological Corporation

Ginkgo leaves forecast

Autumnal transformations will first appear in Japan’s northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, where Sapporo will see its ginkgo trees flourish around November 6. The September 4 prediction indicates Tokyo will experience its most vibrant ginkgo spectacle around November 25. Meanwhile, Osaka’s ginkgo trees are expected to peak one day earlier on November 24, while Kyoto's leaves will peak near November 27.

Photo: Japan Meteorological Corporation

Momiji forecast

Turning to the momiji projections, Tokyo is poised to see the most maple leaves around November 30. Osaka will follow a few days later on December 3, with Kyoto's maple leaves flourishing around December 11. For those in Sapporo, you can expect the red momiji to dazzle around November 8.

More from Time Out

An all-new perfected KitKat is releasing in Japan for its 50th anniversary

Nescafé Harajuku café offers upright pods designed for napping

Japan has two of the best ranked international airlines for 2023

Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea will feature Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan

This is the only place in Japan to see sakura and autumn leaves at the same time

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.