Nozomi train on the Tokaido shinkansen no longer has free seating in peak season

Travellers on the popular Tokyo-Kyoto-Shin-Osaka shinkansen will need to purchase reserved seats during the holiday rush

JR Central has announced that it will discontinue free-seating tickets on Tokaido Shinkansen’s Nozomi trains during peak travel seasons. This change will come into effect during bustling periods such as the New Year holidays, Golden Week (usually from end-April until the first week of May), and Obon (sometime in mid-August).

As a result, passengers travelling on Nozomi – the fastest bullet train out of the three connecting Tokyo, Nagoya, Kyoto and Shin-Osaka – must purchase reserved seat tickets, which are slightly pricier than the free-seating alternative. Reserved seating carries a surcharge between ¥330 and ¥930, with an additional supplement of up to ¥620 on the Nozomi train depending on the travel distance.

With no reserved seating surcharge, the free-seating option allows travellers to occupy any available seat within the designated free-seating carriages, usually consisting of three cars on each bullet train.

While this change in ticketing options may initially displease some travellers, JR Central is confident that the revised policy will ultimately create a more streamlined and convenient travel experience for all. Usually during peak travel times, free-seating carriages reach capacity swiftly, leaving many passengers waiting on platforms for the next available train – a less-than-ideal scenario for those looking to maximise their holiday experience.

On the flip side, this new rule leads to an increase in the availability of reserved seats during high-demand seasons. JR Central has reassured customers that its other trains on the Tokaido line – notably the Hikari and Kodama trains – will continue to offer more affordable non-reserved seats even amidst peak travel seasons.

