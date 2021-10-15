Read by the sea at this pop-up library on Oarai Sun Beach in Ibaraki

You can borrow a book or bring your own to read at the Sunahama Library, open until October 31

Summer may be over, but you can still make up for lost time at this pop-up beach library installed at Oarai Sun Beach in Ibaraki prefecture. Even if it’s too cold to take a dip in the ocean, you can still bask in the sun and listen to the waves crash while reading a good book.

Photo: Oarai Tourism Association

Sunahama Library has enough space for 60 people to sit under tarp tents and parasols (two people per tent), and last year’s edition even won the Governor’s Selection award at the 2020 Ibaraki Design Selection.

Seats are spaced out to ensure social distancing, and the books are sanitised after they are returned. You can borrow a book from the library, or just bring your own. Ibaraki’s Amabie (a mythical healing creature) mascot will also make an appearance from time to time to say hi and ward off the virus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 砂浜図書館 (@sunahamatoshokan_oarai)

Sunahama Library is open from 11am to 3pm on weekdays and 10am to 4pm on weekends from October 16 to October 31. You’ll need to pay a ¥500 entry fee per person when you arrive.

On weekends, there’ll be a food truck selling snacks, but the beach can get crowded, so advance booking is recommended for Saturdays and Sundays via the online booking form. (Japanese only).

For more information, check out the Sunahama Library website.

