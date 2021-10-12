Travel is exciting, more so if you love exploring unknown, unfamiliar destinations. Peach wants you to revel in the joy of discovery with an unusual promotion called the Travel Lottery. The Japanese budget airline has set up a gachapon, or capsule toy machine, at Shibuya Parco, where you can get a flight ticket to a random destination in Japan for cheap.

Here’s how it works. Each capsule costs ¥5,000 and it contains a code tied to a random destination in Japan, which you can’t choose. Redeem the code on the Peach airline website for a stipulated number of mileage points. The airline claims that you’ll be receiving points at a ‘slightly advantageous’ rate, meaning you’ll have at least ¥5,000 worth of points but most likely you’ll get more than that. You can then use the points to redeem flights to and from the predetermined destination. So technically, you’re getting the flight tickets at a discount.

Photo: Peach For this promotion, flights are based out of Narita Airport, servicing a total of 12 destinations: For this promotion, flights are based out of Narita Airport, servicing a total of 12 destinations:

Hokkaido: Sapporo Shin Chitose (CTS), Memanbetsu (MMB), Kushiro (KUH)

Osaka: Kansai International (KIX)

Kyushu: Fukuoka (FUK), Nagasaki (NGS), Miyazaki (KMI), Oita (OIT), Kagoshima (KOG)

Okinawa: Naha(OKA), New Ishigaki (ISG), Amami (ASJ)

You’ll find the ‘Travel Lottery’ capsule toy machine on the sixth floor of Shibuya Parco from Wednesday October 13 until late December. You must redeem the code by March 31 2022, but you can use the points for flights after that date. Do note that if you choose to travel during peak season, when tickets are more expensive, you might need to pay the price difference after your point redemption.

Not in Tokyo? There’s another Peach Travel Lottery capsule toy machine at Shinsaibashi Parco in Osaka. Here you’ll get codes for flights departing Kansai International Airport for 13 destinations in Japan including Sendai, Niigata and Tokyo (Narita Airport).

For more information, check the promotion website. And here are some ideas on where you can travel within Japan for spectacular autumn foliage.

