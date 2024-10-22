Revised cycling traffic law to go into effect on November 1

Tokyo is a bike-friendly city, with cycling being one of the most common forms of transportation to get around the capital. While most cyclists in Tokyo (and across Japan) tend to be responsible and courteous, the country is starting to crack down on cycling offences starting next month.

As reported by The Japan Times, cyclists could be fined or given jail time for using mobile phones while riding a bike or cycling under the influence of alcohol. These new laws, which will go into effect on November 1 2024, are part of Japan's revised traffic statute, as the country is serious about tackling the increasing traffic violations.

Under the revised law, cyclists using their phones to call or text while riding could be fined up to ¥100,000 or given jail time of up to six months. If they are the cause of an accident, they can be fined up to ¥300,000 and be given a prison term of up to one year.

On the other hand, cycling while under the influence of alcohol (having a breath alcohol concentration of 0.15 milligrams per litre or more) will be fined ¥500,000 or given a prison sentence of up to three years. According to the report, if the offender is riding someone else’s bike, the bicycle owner will also be subjected to the same penalties. The people or establishment which supplied the offender's alcohol could also face up to ¥300,000 fine and up to two years of jail time.

The revised traffic law will also introduce a new ‘blue ticket’ system. This gives offending cyclists the option to pay fines for minor traffic offences in place of criminal punishment. This new system will be enforced by May 2026 and applies to people 16 years and older. Violations under this system include incidents such as using an umbrella (¥5,000 fine) or talking on the phone (¥12,000 fine) while cycling.

