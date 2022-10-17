Sanrio's exhibition on kawaii culture featuring Hello Kitty is now in Kyoto

The 60th Anniversary Sanrio Exhibition: The Beginning of Kawaii is showing at Kyoto's Kyocera Museum until December 11

Hello Kitty and friends are now in Kyoto for the 60th Anniversary Sanrio Exhibition: The Beginning of Kawaii at Kyocera Museum until December 11 2022. This is the latest stop of Sanrio’s nationwide touring exhibition since celebrating its 60th anniversary back in 2020.

Photo: Saneki

At the exhibition, you can explore Sanrio’s history through more than 450 cuddly characters and learn about the company’s roots as a symbol of Japan’s kawaii culture. You’ll get to see original drawings, designs and merchandise that have been released over the years, including some one-of-a-kind items displayed exclusively at the exhibition.

You'll have the chance to discover the history of some of the world's most beloved characters, and not just Hello Kitty. So get to know Pom Pom Purin, Cinnamoroll, My Melody, Little Twin Stars and the like as well. Keep an eye out for the replica of the Hello Kitty dress that Lady Gaga wore to celebrate the popular cat’s 35th birthday.

There's even a massive installation made with Sanrio plushies by Sebastian Masuda, art director and producer of 6% DokiDoki.

If you’re lucky, you might even get to meet one of the characters while you’re there.

The gift shop will have plenty of souvenirs to bring home, including stickers, keychains, coasters, face masks and much more.

Tickets go for ¥1,800 (¥1,200 for university and high school students, ¥800 for middle school to four years old). We highly recommend purchasing tickets in advance online since they are limited each day. It’s also ¥200 cheaper if you book online.

Visit the exhibition website for more information.

