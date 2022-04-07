You can now ride a real Thomas the Tank Engine train in Japan

Young ‘uns and the young-at-heart: we’ve got good news! Shizuoka prefecture’s Day Out With Thomas train tour is returning this year with rides running over the Golden Week holidays.

This year, tours will run from April 29 through to September 25, giving Thomas the Tank Engine fans a chance to hop aboard this iconic locomotive designed to look like the main character from long-running children’s show ‘Thomas and Friends’. The excursion takes visitors on a train ride through the Oigawa main line from Shin-Kanaya Station to Senzu Station, with numerous activities to enjoy at both stations.

Photo: Oigawa Railway

Guests aboard Thomas can take full advantage of the experience by purchasing exclusive souvenirs from the snack cart as well as munching on Thomas-themed bento boxes, which are available at Shin-Kanaya Station (just make sure you purchase one before boarding).

Photo: Oigawa Railway

The Day Out With Thomas event also includes appearances by Thomas’s other locomotive friends including Hiro, Percy, James and Rusty at the Thomas Fair, which takes place at Senzu Station. Bertie the bus and Bulgy the large double-decker bus will also make appearances and you can arrange to have a ride on these two vehicles.

Photo: Oigawa Railway

At Shin-Kanaya Station, you can tour Thomas’s Maintenance Factory, where you'll get a closer look at how these trains are cared for. Flynn, the bright red fire engine, will also be parked at Shin-Kanaya Station for you to visit during the tour.

Photo: Oigawa Railway

The event is run by Oigawa Railway Co Ltd, known for its steam locomotives and tourist trains in Shizuoka prefecture, including this Thomas-themed train launched in 2014.

Tickets are available online (in Japanese only) through a lottery system. The current lottery has closed, but the next one begins on April 28 at 12noon for trips between July 1 and September 25. If the date you're looking for is not available, don't fret. Last minute sales are carried out just before boarding dates if vacant seats are open (no details on ticket release time so far). You can check availability through the Lawson ticketing website.

A round-trip ticket for an adult goes for ¥7,300 (one-way ¥3,400) while children cost ¥3,420 (¥1,710). For more information on the tour, visit the event website.

This article was originally published on August 12 2020 and updated on April 7 2022.

More news

Survey: tell us what living in Tokyo is really like for you

5 new Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in April 2022

Tokyo greenhouse Hana Biyori has a mesmerising projection mapping show every day

The National Museum of Western Art is reopening after an 18-month-long hiatus

There are currently no plans to replace the Naoshima pumpkin

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.