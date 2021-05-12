Starbucks Japan has a new summer collection including a reusable cup with float

It’s officially iced coffee season. Enjoy your brew poolside with a colour-changing cup with float, a tote bag and more

As the weather starts to warm up, there’s nothing more refreshing than a cool cup of iced coffee. Starbucks is already ahead of the game, offering a seasonal summer collection which includes the chain’s own blend, designed specially for iced coffee, and summer-themed accessories like a tote bag, an inflatable cup holder, and a reusable cup and straw.

The iced coffee blend comes packaged in individual Starbucks Origami drip bags which you just place over a cup full of ice to brew.

Check out the video above showing how easy it is to make the perfect cup of iced coffee at home.

But this is Starbucks we’re talking about, so naturally there’s plenty of beautiful new merch to collect, too. This reusable cup changes colour when an iced beverage is poured into it.

The collection also comes with a tote bag and an inflatable pineapple-shaped cup holder to keep your coffee afloat when you’re in a pool, or even just having a bath.

You can purchase the summer collection as a full set which includes four drip coffee bags, the reusable cup, inflatable cup holder and clear tote bag for ¥4,400. If you’re more interested in the drinks, a smaller set is also available which includes just the reusable cup and one drip coffee bag for ¥767.

You can also get the iced coffee blend separately in the form of beans, ground coffee or in the Starbucks Origami drip coffee bags (from ¥513).

All the items are currently available for pre-order online through Nestlé or Amazon and will also be available at some Starbucks locations from May 17.

Nestlé is also offering an exclusive mail order set for ¥4,000, which comes with a different tote bag and a special keychain. To reserve one of these, you’ll need to make a pre-order online.

