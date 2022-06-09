Starbucks Reserve is serving drinks made with clear coffee

Try the refreshing Coffee Aid drinks at selected Starbucks Reserve cafés in Japan this summer

With summer just around the corner, we’re constantly seeking the best ways to cool down in the sweltering heat. If you’re looking to try something new, Starbucks Reserve in Japan has introduced some fascinating new drinks for the season.

The three new drinks are called Coffee Aids. They feature a unique clear coffee brewed using a special method, which is then mixed with refreshing fruit flavours. There are three variations to choose from: Coffee Aid Cool Lime (¥990, ¥972 takeaway), Coffee Aid Lemon Tonic (¥1,040, ¥1,021 takeaway) and Coffee Aid Strawberry Breeze (¥1,040, ¥1,021 takeaway). These drinks look deceivingly like lemonade but they do have the punchy taste of coffee.

Initially available only at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo in May, these Coffee Aids are now on the menu of 11 Starbucks Reserve stores in Tokyo, Chiba and Osaka from Friday June 10.

Participating outlets include:

Starbucks Reserve Store Ginza Marronnier Dori

Starbucks Coffee Tokyo Midtown Hibiya

Starbucks Coffee Ginza Tsutaya

Starbucks Coffee Tokyo Midtown

Starbucks Coffee Daizawa 5-chome

Starbucks Coffee Ikejiri 2-chome

Starbucks Coffee Okusawa 2-chome

Starbucks Coffee Komazawa 1-chome

Starbucks Coffee Chapeau Funabashi South Building

Starbucks Coffee Lucua Osaka

Starbucks Coffee Namba Skyo

