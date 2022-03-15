Is Tokyo one of the world’s best cities? Take the Time Out Index survey and have your voice heard

We can’t deny that we’ve all been through another tough year. However, with booster shots well underway and borders starting to open up, we’re remaining optimistic that 2022 will be the year that things start to turn around.

If you’re a regular Time Out reader, you’re probably familiar with our annual Time Out Index survey where we ask people around the world to share their local knowledge to help find the best cities and neighbourhoods on the planet. Last year, Tokyo was ranked as one of the top ten best cities in the world and Daikanyama was crowned the capital’s coolest neighbourhood. Tokyoites were not shy to share their love, with an overwhelming majority saying the city is great for discovering new things. Nearly three quarters also love that the capital is easy to get around without a car.

Will Daikanyama stay on top this year? Or do you think another neighbourhood is worthy of a shoutout? Once again, we'll need your help to discover the best parts of Tokyo and what makes the city so great. What's the bar and restaurant scene like? How’s the dating scene? Is Tokyo still as exciting and vibrant as ever?

The survey is completely anonymous, available in multiple languages and will take only five minutes of your time. At the end, we’ll tell you exactly how much you love your city. Just click the link below to get started – we can’t wait to hear from you.

