How to get your Covid-19 booster shot in Tokyo – or anywhere in Japan

All residents will receive vaccine coupons for a third dose of the vaccine

The rollout for Covid-19 boosters is now underway, with both Tokyo and Osaka setting up mass inoculation facilities run by the SDF to expedite the process. As of February 10, roughly 7.2 percent of the population (9.14 million people) has received a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. According to NHK, however, the government is aiming to swiftly increase the rate of inoculation, with a goal of administering 1 million Covid-19 booster shots per day.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, anyone aged 18 or over is eligible to receive a free booster shot if at least six months have passed since their second dose. However, as seniors aged 65 and older are given the priority at the moment, younger residents may have to wait at least seven months after their second dose to get the booster shot.

Once you’ve received a vaccine coupon in the mail from your local municipality, you can make a reservation at a designated medical facility online or via telephone. You can search for authorised medical institutions in your municipality via the government’s online directory.

The SDF-run vaccination centres are open to all residents regardless of which prefecture they reside in, but bookings may be limited. There is an English hotline available from 7am to 9pm at each facility. For Tokyo, call 0120 097 053.

If you have yet to receive a vaccine coupon after eight months since receiving your second dose, you will need to contact your municipality to have another one mailed to you.

To find out more about Japan’s vaccine rollout for the general public, visit the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare website (available in 17 different languages).

