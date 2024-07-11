The Guy Perryman Show on InterFM now features a mini segment with Time Out Tokyo

Tokyo-based British DJ and radio broadcaster Guy Perryman hosts his eponymous show on InterFM 89.7 every Friday from 7am to 10.35am. With the theme ‘Positive People and the Power of Music’, The Guy Perryman Show (or ‘GPS’ for short) features a mix of music from around the world, entertainment news and inspiring interviews.

GUY PERRYMAN

Since July 5, the show now includes a new short segment called ‘Transmission Tokyo with Time Out Tokyo’. For about 5 minutes at around 10.10am, Perryman will highlight interesting news curated from Time Out Tokyo’s English website, with a focus on useful weekend updates and unmissable events. Moreover, once a month, a member of our editorial team will make an appearance on the show to talk about timely topics concerning our beloved city.

So for quick weekly updates on Tokyo, tune in to ‘Transmission Tokyo with Time Out Tokyo’ on InterFM 89.7 at around 10.10am. See InterFM’s website for more information.

