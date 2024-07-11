Subscribe
The Guy Perryman Show on InterFM now features a mini segment with Time Out Tokyo

Tune in to InterFM 89.7MHz every Friday for the latest weekend news from Time Out Tokyo

Written by
Shota Nagao
Editorial Assistant, Time Out Tokyo
THE GUY PERRYMAN SHOW
Tokyo-based British DJ and radio broadcaster Guy Perryman hosts his eponymous show on InterFM 89.7 every Friday from 7am to 10.35am. With the theme ‘Positive People and the Power of Music’, The Guy Perryman Show (or ‘GPS’ for short) features a mix of music from around the world, entertainment news and inspiring interviews.

GUY PERRYMAN
Since July 5, the show now includes a new short segment called ‘Transmission Tokyo with Time Out Tokyo’. For about 5 minutes at around 10.10am, Perryman will highlight interesting news curated from Time Out Tokyo’s English website, with a focus on useful weekend updates and unmissable events. Moreover, once a month, a member of our editorial team will make an appearance on the show to talk about timely topics concerning our beloved city.

So for quick weekly updates on Tokyo, tune in to ‘Transmission Tokyo with Time Out Tokyo’ on InterFM 89.7 at around 10.10am. See InterFM’s website for more information.

