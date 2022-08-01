Enoshima island is hosting a romantic projection mapping event throughout August

Enoshima Lanterns 2022 is a free event inspired by the island’s folklore about a dragon and a goddess

Enoshima is one of the most popular island getaways for Tokyoites. It’s easily accessible for a day trip, plus the island offers a good mix of seafood, temples, fresh greenery and sea views. This month, you might want to stay on a little longer after sunset as Enoshima is hosting a free projection mapping event inspired by the little island’s folktale Enoshima Engi.

Photo: Velveta Design

Called the Enoshima Lanterns 2022, the digital light show starts at the island’s Zuishinmon Gate, where it depicts a scene from Enoshima Engi, which tells the love story between an evil-doing five-headed dragon and a beautiful goddess. Make sure to watch the entire scene until the end as it includes a digital fireworks display.

Photo: Velveta Design

The staircase leading up to Enoshima Shrine, which is dedicated to the aforementioned goddess, is lit up with blue and yellow lights.

Photo: Velveta Design

At the shrine grounds, the project mapping show here goes deeper into the love between the dragon and the goddess. Couples can purchase a special ema votive plate and tie it in front of the sacred ginkgo tree to wish for a happy and long-lasting relationship.

In addition to the digital light show, the shrine grounds and the upper area surrounding the Samuel Cocking Garden and the Enoshima Sea Candle lighthouse are lit up with 1,000 traditional lanterns illustrating scenes from Enoshima Engi. On August 27 and 28, you can also enjoy a live performance by musician Yu Soda at 6pm and a shadow puppet play at 7pm.

Photo: Velveta Design

The projection mapping attractions around Enoshima Shrine are free, but you’ll have to buy a ticket to enter the Samuel Cocking Garden, which is home to the Enoshima Sea Candle. Entry is only ¥200 (primary school students ¥100, free for younger children), but there’s an extra ¥500 (¥250) if you want to go up the Sea Candle for the observation deck.

Enoshima Lanterns 2022 runs daily until August 31 from 6pm to 8.30pm (until 9pm on Saturday, Sunday and between August 11 and August 16).

