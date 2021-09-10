The newly renovated Uniqlo Ginza flagship store will have a café

The revamped 12-storey Uniqlo shop is opening on September 17 – it will now have a café, custom tailoring and florist

The massive Uniqlo Ginza is commemorating its tenth anniversary with a major renovation to turn the 12-storey flagship store into a new lifestyle and shopping hub. Not to be confused with the nearby Uniqlo Tokyo flagship which opened last year, the Uniqlo Ginza shop is located on the main Ginza shopping street known as Chuo Dori, right across from Ginza Six shopping complex.

Set to reopen on Friday September 17, the renewed shop will elevate the Uniqlo experience with an exciting range of new services as well as collaborations with some of Ginza’s best-known brands and retailers.

Photo: Uniqlo

One of the design highlights at the renovated Uniqlo Ginza is the Life Wear installations on each and every floor. The brand’s signature clothing items will be displayed like a museum exhibit.

Photo: Uniqlo

More excitingly, the 12th floor will be home to the brand new Uniqlo Coffee, where you can relax over Uniqlo’s exclusive blend of coffee alongside cookies from the famous confectionery shop Ginza West. There will be counter seats and sofas by the floor-to-ceiling glass window for you to take in the street views. Just like Uniqlo's fashion staples, the coffee here is very reasonably priced, with the original blend costing just ¥200 per cup. Premium Geisha hand drip coffee will also be available at ¥450 and Ginza West cookies for ¥200.

Photo: Uniqlo

On the tenth floor you’ll find a custom-order salon, where you can get measured for the perfect fitting suit. The sixth floor will provide women's innerwear consultation and you can get fitted for underwear that best supports your body. Just like the Uniqlo Tokyo shop, the first floor will host a Uniqlo Flower shop selling lovely bouquets from just ¥390.

Photo: Uniqlo

To celebrate the reopening, Uniqlo Ginza will offer a selection of items created in collaboration with famous stores in the district. These include a range of T-shirts and bags featuring well-established Ginza shops such as stationery store Kyukyodo, Cafe Paulista, Ginza Kimuraya and Ginza Sembikiya, just to name a few. Uniqlo Ginza will also carry stationery from Itoya, Kyukyodo incense and other household goods.

On the reopening day, anpan (red bean paste buns) from Ginza Kimuraya will be handed out to the first 3,200 people. The classic anpan will be packaged in a special Uniqlo wrapper just for the occasion.

From September 17 to 20, shoppers who spend ¥10,000 or more can redeem a free Uniqlo Coffee mug.

For more details on the renewed Ginza Uniqlo, visit here.

