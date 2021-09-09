Japan could cut quarantine time to 10 days as early as this month

Just one of a few policies Japan might include in its plan to gradually ease Covid-19 restrictions

Japan is considering shortening the quarantine period for overseas arrivals from the current mandatory two weeks to ten days. However, Nikkei Asia reports that this would apply only to those who are fully inoculated with vaccines approved for use in Japan, which are Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Japan currently bans all inbound travel by foreign nationals, except those who have a valid re-entry permit and residence status in Japan. This new policy to reduce quarantine time could encourage business travel and help revive Japan’s slowing economy, hard-hit by the pandemic. To begin with, the shorter quarantine time would likely only apply to Japan’s citizens and foreign residents, but reports indicate that it could be implemented as early as this month.

Japan is also looking to shorten quarantine time for travellers who submit detailed itineraries as well as a written pledge to adhere to restrictions that could help curb the spread of Covid-19. This could potentially open the borders to foreign tourists.

In recent days, news broke that Japanese business lobby Keidanren is proposing that the government exempt fully vaccinated arrivals from quarantine altogether. According to Kyodo News, the government is also planning to release a roadmap soon on how the country will gradually ease Covid-19 restrictions from October.

