Even though the Covid-19 emergency has ended, Tokyo restaurants and bars are to close by 9pm until April 21

Last week, the Japanese government announced that the most recent state of emergency, in place for a total of two and a half months, would expire after March 21. As of Monday March 22, Tokyo is no longer under a Covid-19 state of emergency. However, while some restrictions have been eased, others remain firmly in place in an effort to prevent a fourth wave of infections.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tokyo and Japan post-emergency:

Bars and restaurants can now stay open until 9pm, but the shortened operating hours will continue until April 21

The national government can fine venues that don’t comply with Covid-19 rules

Hanami gatherings are still heavily discouraged and many Tokyo parks have placed barriers around their picnic areas to enforce the rules

Venue capacity for large-scale events, previously capped at 5,000 people, has been doubled to a maximum of 10,000 attendees

Border controls will not be eased for the time being. This means Japan is still closed to the world, except citizens and foreign residents with a valid residence visa. Furthermore, overseas spectators will not be permitted for the Tokyo Olympics

This is story was originally published on March 22 and updated on March 24.

More from Time Out

Take our Time Out Index survey and tell us what life is like in Tokyo

How to watch the Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay via live-stream

Can you – and should you – go see the cherry blossoms in Tokyo this year?

The new ‘floating’ toilet near Tokyo's Olympic stadium is stunning

Watch now: These 360-degree cherry blossom VR videos are incredibly soothing

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.