There's a frozen icicle forest just outside of Tokyo – and it's lit up at night

Japan sure loves a winter celebration. From the gorgeous frozen waterfalls in Aomori to stunning ice sculptures in Hokkaido, there’s no doubt that winter is one of the most beautiful times of year. If you’d rather stay close to Tokyothis season, Saitama’s got a winter wonderland you need to check out.

While there may not be any snow or ice currently in Tokyo, you can catch both at the annual Ashigakubo Icicles event in Chichibu, just an hour and a half from central Tokyo. The stunning area is filled with massive displays of artificial icicles created by spraying water from a nearby stream into the cold winter air.

Photo: tgmkzk/Photo AC

The Insta-worthy spot features icicle displays that cover the entire landscape of the area, turning it into a frosty forest.

Photo: Chichibu Railway Co., Ltd.

The area is also open in the evenings for a special illumination that’s truly stunning. The frozen formations are lit up with colourful lights, giving the entire area a whimsical feel as if you’re walking through a scene from the movie ‘Frozen’.

Photo: naleapt/Photo AC

Ashigakubo Icicles is held until Wednesday February 23 and is open from 9am to 4pm. Evening illuminations are held on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 5pm to 8pm in January, and 6pm to 8pm in February. To help keep you warm, daytime tickets also come with a free cup of tea or non-alcoholic amazake.

You can get to the area in ten minutes on foot from Ashigakubo Station. It costs just ¥400 to visit during the day and ¥500 for the evening illumination. Reservations are required to visit the evening illuminations and you can book your spot here.

