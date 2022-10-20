The annual Oirase Ice Falls Tour will be running again from December 2022 to March 2023

Japan’s stunning autumn foliage makes the season undoubtedly one of the most beautiful times of year, but it also signifies that winter is just around the corner. Of course, there are also a number of gorgeous winter destinations around Japan. But for a truly whimsical winter wonderland, sign up for the Oirase Ice Falls Tour in Aomori prefecture.

Photo: Towada Okuirase Tourism Organization

The bus tour takes you on a journey through the Oirase Gorge in Towada Hachimantai National Park, which stretches between Lake Towada and Yakeyama. The waterfalls throughout the gorge freeze over in winter and turn into stunning clusters of icicles known as icefalls. When the area is covered in a blanket of snow, it looks like something from a fairytale.

Photo: Towada Okuirase Tourism Organization

Tours are available both during the day and in the evening. However, the evening tour is the one to go for as the icicles are illuminated with colourful lights. The evening tour stops at a total of five spots along the gorge, while a special lighting car travels along with the tour bus to light up each spot in different colours.

Photo: Towada Oirase Tourism Organization

The tour has been held annually since 2017 and will run again from December 16 2022 to March 12 2023. Tickets cost ¥3,000 per person (children ¥1,500). You can book a spot on a tour here (in Japanese only).

This article was published on November 2 2021 and updated on October 19 2022.

