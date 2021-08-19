These fancy overnight buses in Japan feature private sleeping pods

[title]
Travelling across Japan is such a breeze thanks to a well connected network of flights and shinkansen. However, those options can be pricey. Now there’s a new affordable way to travel where you don’t have to sacrifice comfort. Tokyo-based bus company Willer Express now has some amazing overnight buses, which offer you your own personal pod with reclining seats.
You’ll find these private pods on Willer’s line of ReBorn buses, launched just last year. Each ReBorn bus has 18 spacious reclining seats with a footrest, neck rest, foldable table, cup holder, blanket plus an electrical outlet to charge all your devices.
While the journey time on an overnight trip is a lot longer – it takes roughly seven to nine hours to get from Tokyo to Kyoto – you can save on one night at a hotel. With the ultra comfortable ReBorn bus, you'll be able to sleep through the journey and wake up fresh at your destination, with a full day to take in the sights.
These buses are definitely a great option to tour around Japan once it’s safe to travel again. For more information, visit the website.
More from Time Out Tokyo
The Mazekoze Island Tour is a free virtual festival celebrating diversity through art
The famous Nebuta Festival in Aomori will be live-streamed for the first time ever
This heritage townhouse in Kyoto is now an affordable boutique hotel
Here are the limited-edition Kaws merchandise on sale at the Kaws Tokyo First exhibition
Rebuild of Evangelion series finale now available on Amazon Prime in 11 languages
Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.