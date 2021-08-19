These fancy overnight buses in Japan feature private sleeping pods

Travelling across Japan is such a breeze thanks to a well connected network of flights and shinkansen. However, those options can be pricey. Now there’s a new affordable way to travel where you don’t have to sacrifice comfort. Tokyo-based bus company Willer Express now has some amazing overnight buses, which offer you your own personal pod with reclining seats.

You’ll find these private pods on Willer’s line of ReBorn buses, launched just last year. Each ReBorn bus has 18 spacious reclining seats with a footrest, neck rest, foldable table, cup holder, blanket plus an electrical outlet to charge all your devices.

やばい。WILLERのいつもよりちょっと高い夜行バス、ファーストクラス並みに快適で超熟睡できた。ベッドより気持ちよかった。うちに座席ひとつ欲しい。最高。 pic.twitter.com/0ajG3C81NA — なつめ (@sauntm) August 6, 2021 You can save quite a bit by taking the bus. A one-way shinkansen trip from Tokyo to Kyoto can cost at least ¥13,320 for a non-reserved seat. The ReBorn bus fare, however, starts from just ¥6,900 for the same trip. The Reborn buses also operate routes from Tokyo to Nagoya, Niigata, Shiga and Wakayama.





While the journey time on an overnight trip is a lot longer – it takes roughly seven to nine hours to get from Tokyo to Kyoto – you can save on one night at a hotel. With the ultra comfortable ReBorn bus, you'll be able to sleep through the journey and wake up fresh at your destination, with a full day to take in the sights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WILLER_TRAVEL【公式】 (@willer_travel)

These buses are definitely a great option to tour around Japan once it’s safe to travel again. For more information, visit the website.

