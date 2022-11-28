This teamLab exhibition in an abandoned bathhouse in Kyushu is also a spa retreat

Visit Mifuneyama Rakuen in Saga for an unusual teamLab exhibition as well as one of Japan’s largest autumn illuminations

With its ancient legends of Japanese monarchs and feudal lords, Mifuneyama Rakuen in Saga prefecture on Kyushu island is revered for its cultural significance as well as its exquisite natural beauty. Sprawling across 500,000sqm, the spacious grounds surround a small mountain and feature a flower garden, an Edo-period (1603-1867) teahouse and a modern hot spring resort.

Photo: Saga Prefectural Tourism Federation

In the warmer months, the area is transformed into an outdoor digital art exhibition by the art collective teamLab, where the sacred forest becomes an after-dark spectacle that visitors can explore. By autumn, however, the colourful outdoor installations are removed so that visitors can appreciate the natural vibrance of the area’s leaves as they turn from a verdant green to shades of yellow, orange and red.

Photo: Saga Prefectural Tourism Federation

Mifuneyama Rakuen touts its annual autumn leaves illumination as the largest of its kind in Japan, drawing in an overwhelming number of avid photographers and nature lovers every year with its spellbinding scenery. This year’s autumn festival is set to run through December 4, so there is still some time to visit the garden before the season ends.

Photo: teamLab, Forest and Spiral of Resonating Lamps - One Stroke, Autumn Mountain ©teamLab

Meanwhile, teamLab still has several installations on the property that art lovers can see even after winter arrives. The fantastical indoor installation 'Forest and Spiral of Resonating Lamps', for instance, is a permanent artwork that can be found in the lobby of the Mifuneyama Rakuen Hotel.

There are more indoor installations in the site’s abandoned bathhouses. These are part of teamLab’s seasonal exhibition titled teamLab Ruins and Heritage: Rinkan Spa & Tea Ceremony, which is on now through July 12 2023.

Photo: teamLab, Megaliths in the Bath House Ruins ©teamLab

'Megaliths in the Bath House Ruins' comprises three-dimensional objects that jut out from the ground, with visuals that are rendered by a computer programme in such a way that the artwork is in a constant state of change.

Photo: teamLab, Flowers Bombing in the Bath House Ruins , ©teamLab

A continuation of teamLab's summertime exhibition 'A Forest Where Gods Live' can be found in the 'Flowers Bombing in the Bath House Ruins'. Here, the digital flowers created by visitors to the summer exhibition have become part of an interactive installation where the flowers appear to fall apart when touched.

Photo: teamLab, Universe of Fire Particles in a Decaying Underground Passage, ©teamLab

Another artwork depicting an eternal fire can be found in an underground passageway beneath a forest full of 3,000-year-old trees.

Photo: Mifuneyama Rakuen Hotel

In addition to the abandoned bathhouse-turned-art-spaces, Mifuneyama Rakuen Hotel also boasts a series of stunning modern onsen and sauna facilities for guests to use during their visit. The resort makes for a dreamy onsen getaway that should be at the top of everyone’s travel bucket list, but there are also tickets available for day-trip visitors who want access to the art installations as well as the spa facilities.

Day trip tickets for both the teamLab exhibition and the Rinkan spa are ¥4,800 per person (visitors must be at least 16 years old to enter the spa). Admission to the exhibition itself is ¥700 for visitors aged 13 or older, ¥400 for visitors aged six to 12 and free for those aged five or younger. You can book your tickets online here.

