This huge Sega arcade in Ikebukuro is closing after 28 years in business

The multi-storey Sega Ikebukuro Gigo, one of the area's major landmarks, will be closing forever on September 20

Tokyo has seen a lot of major shops and arcades close down over the past 18 months, especially in tourist hubs like Akihabara and Ikebukuro. Earlier this year, Ikebukuro department store Tokyu Hands announced its closure after 37 years of business. Sadly, Ikebukuro will be suffering another loss come this September – one of the area’s biggest landmarks, the massive Sega Ikebukuro Gigo arcade, will be closing its doors forever.

Like most of Tokyo’s multilevel game arcades, Sega Ikebukuro Gigo has a little bit of everything. Besides the video games, there’s an entire floor dedicated to claw machines stocked with plushies, figurines, keychains and snacks. Plus, the purikura photo booths have their own cosplay desk, where you can rent costumes for cheap to add some pizzazz to your pics.

Unfortunately, the arcade announced via Twitter that it will be closing in September, after 28 years. It seems Covid-19 is not to blame, though – the venue’s lease expired and the building is set to be renovated.

Photo: Sega Ikebukuro Gigo

From now until its closing date on September 20, Sega Ikebukuro Gigo will be offering exclusive events and prizes, including Attack on Titan and Haikyu tin badges. You can see the full list of exclusive merch on the venue’s website.

The prizes will be available in the building’s claw machines, so make sure you bring your best prize-snagging skills and pay a visit before it’s too late.

