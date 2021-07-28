Japan’s vaccine passport: what it is, where you can use it, how to apply for one

Everything you need to know about Japan’s Covid-19 vaccine passport – including how to apply for your vaccine passport

On July 26, local wards began accepting applications for Japan’s long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine passports. Japan’s vaccine passport, which is based on a similar certification system implemented by the European Union, is seen as the next step towards resuming international travel safely and widely.

Here’s everything you need to know about the newly launched vaccine passport and how to apply for one.

What is it?

The vaccine passport certifies that you have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before travelling overseas. Though border measures vary according to each country’s individual restrictions, travellers who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus may be exempted from certain entry measures, or be granted a shorter quarantine period than unvaccinated travellers.

Your vaccine passport will include general information including your name and date of birth, as well as the type of vaccine you received and dates of inoculation. Currently, the Japanese vaccine passport is issued as a paper document, but there are reports that the government is planning to transition to a digital format later. The vaccine passports are available in English and Japanese.

Where can I use it?

So far, the following countries have agreed to officially recognise Japan’s Covid-19 vaccination certificate: Austria, Bulgaria, Italy, Turkey and Poland.

The Japanese government is still negotiating recognition of the country's vaccine passport with several other governments, and hopes to expand this list to include roughly 30 countries.

How do I apply?

There are three main ways to apply for the vaccine passport: submitting your application via post, submitting your application online, or submitting your application in person at your local ward office.

The method of application available to you will depend on which ward you live in. Check the official website of your local ward to see which methods are available to you.

Whichever method you use, you’ll need to provide the following documents:

a vaccine passport application form

proof of vaccination

a copy of your passport

a copy of your vaccination coupon

The vaccine passport application form can be downloaded from the official website of your local ward. According to The Japan Times, if you have lost your vaccination coupon, you may use a copy of a document that includes proof of your address or My Number instead.

Via post

To apply by post, send all the documents above to your local ward office. The application for the passport is free, but you must include an addressed return envelope along with an ¥84 stamp so that the ward is able to send you your vaccine passport.

In person

If your local ward is accepting in-person applications, you’ll need to bring the aforementioned documents to the corresponding service desk of your local ward office. In-person applications are usually processed within the same day they are submitted, but some wards require applicants to make a reservation in advance.

Online

If your local ward is accepting electronic applications, you will be able to find a link to the online application process through the website of your ward. You’ll also need scanned copies of all those application documents, of course. Because priority is given to those with immediate travel plans, the online application will require you to disclose the country you are travelling to and your anticipated travel date.

Haven't booked your vaccine yet? Here's our guide on how to get your Covid-19 vaccine in Japan.

