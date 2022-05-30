This new coastal glamping site in Wakayama has amazing views over the ocean

The luxury seaside campsite in Yoshino Kumano National Park has cabins designed by Kengo Kuma

Japan is home to a number of stunning glamping sites and In The Outdoor Shirahama Shihara on the Shihara coast in Wakayama prefecture is one of the latest – and most eye-catching – additions.

Photo: In The Outdoor Shirahama Shihara

Located inside the Yoshino Kumano National Park, the site provides breathtaking views of the nearby Pacific Ocean and the surrounding forest.

Photo: In The Outdoor Shirahama Shihara

You can choose between three different types of accommodation. Besides the large tents (from ¥19,800 per person), you can stay in a Jyubako, a box-shaped 14sqm wooden cabin created by starchitect Kengo Kuma and outdoor brand Snow Peak. It provides space for up to two people and starts at ¥22,000 per person.

Photo: In The Outdoor Shirahama Shihara

Dog owners, on the other hand, can stay at the spacious Private Cabin with Norn. It includes a private 100sqm garden area, where your furry friends are allowed to roam freely. The cabin can fit up to four people and comes with a kitchen space and toilet. The accommodation is wheelchair friendly and starts at ¥24,200 per person.

Photo: In The Outdoor Shirahama Shihara

You’ll only need minimal luggage, as the glamping site provides towels, pyjamas, toothbrushes, body soap and other amenities for free.

Photo: In The Outdoor Shirahama Shihara

Your stay includes two meals. For dinner, you can enjoy a barbeque with seasonal produce from Wakayama prefecture. All ingredients are provided and pre-cut so you can focus on the fun part: grilling meat, seafood and veggies with your friends or family.

Photo: In The Outdoor Shirahama Shihara

Breakfast includes sandwiches and yoghurt, which you can either enjoy at the campsite or as a picnic by the ocean.

Photo: In The Outdoor Shirahama Shihara

For more information, check In The Outdoor Shirahama Shihara’s website.

And if Wakayama is too far, drop by one of these glamping getaways close to Tokyo.

