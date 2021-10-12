This new luxury sightseeing train will run between Osaka, Nara and Kyoto

Launching April 2022, the Kintetsu Aoniyoshi express will have lounge seats, picture windows, plus a restaurant and bar

We have some good travel news to look forward to next year. Railway company Kintetsu – the largest train network in Japan after JR – has announced a new luxury sightseeing train connecting Osaka, Nara and Kyoto that’s set to start running on April 29 2022.

Photo: Kintetsu Railway Co An artist's impression of the train

Named the Aoniyoshi, the new train is made up of four 12200 series carriages (originally built in the 1960s and 70s) that have been completely remodelled with window-facing lounge seats to help you make the most of the view. Photos of the new train haven’t been released yet, but the artist’s impressions of the sumptuous interior have definitely caught our attention.

Photo: Kintetsu Railway Co An artist's impression of the train bar and restaurant

The second carriage will have a bar and restaurant serving light meals and drinks.

Photo: Kintetsu Railway Co An artist's impression of the train restaurant's 'salon seats'

You’ll also find what the company calls ‘salon seats’ for groups of up to four people to eat and chat in the restaurant car.

The Aoniyoshi train will have 84 seats (all of which require prior reservation) and run as a limited express from Osaka Namba Station to Kyoto via Kintetsu Nara Station. Tickets are expected to cost ¥2,000 per person, which is pretty reasonable for a deluxe cherry blossom season trip through three of Japan’s most popular cities.

You’ll want to make the most of your journey, though – the entire trip from Osaka to Kyoto will take just 80 minutes. The train will run six days a week and stop at the following stations:

Osaka Namba

Osaka Uehonmachi

Tsuruhashi

Ikoma

Gakuenmae

Kintetsu Nara

Yamato Saidaiji

Kintetsu Tambabashi

Kyoto

Bookings aren’t open yet, so watch this space for more information.

