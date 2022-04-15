Shibuya Sky is opening its rooftop bar for limited time from April 28

Take in the views and have a drink at Shibuya’s highest rooftop bar this season

The Shibuya Sky observation deck has become one of the hottest attractions in Tokyo since it opened on the rooftop of Shibuya Scramble Square. The open-air observation deck boasts 360-degree views of the city from a jaw-dropping 230 metres above ground, and you can see all of Tokyo’s major landmarks including Tokyo Tower, Tokyo Skytree and even Mt Fuji on a clear day. The observation deck also boasts a stunning rooftop bar that's gearing up to reopen just in time for Golden Week on Thursday April 28.

Photo: Shibuya Scramble Square

The rooftop bar and lounge, known simply as The Roof, will be open for a limited time from April 28 until January 9 2023. Guests can order snacks and drinks including beer, wine, cocktails and mocktails. The bar will be open from 4pm until 10pm every evening (from 5pm only in August), giving guests a chance to catch the sunset as well as Tokyo’s stunning skyline at night. To add to the atmosphere, renowned DJ and producer Taku Takahashi has also created a playlist of songs for the evening.

Photo: Shibuya Scramble Square

It’s a good idea to purchase tickets in advance to secure one of the cosy couches overlooking the city. Guests will be limited to a 50-minute time slot for each couch reservation which can be purchased with a champagne or drink package (from ¥4,500 per person). Do note that a minimum of two guests must be present to secure a couch seat. In case of bad weather, The Roof will be closed.

For more details and to book a reservation at The Roof, visit the website.

This article was originally published on July 9 2020 and updated on April 15 2022.



More from Time Out Tokyo

Survey: tell us what living in Tokyo is really like for you

5 new Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in April 2022

Beloved Japanese robot Asimo retires after performing for 22 years

You can now visit the Japan National Stadium

The Keith Haring museum in Yamanashi is hosting a retrospective for its anniversary

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.