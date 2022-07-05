This Royce truck will be selling chocolate across Japan over summer

Keep an eye out – the tempting truck will be heading to Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Kyushu and more

One of the tastiest confectionery gifts you can pick up in Japan is a box of Royce chocolates. Unfortunately, they’re a little hard to come by. Unless you’re visiting Royce home grounds in Hokkaido, the only other place you’re guaranteed to find Royce products is at the airport.

Thankfully, things are about to get a little bit sweeter as Royce is rolling out pop-up chocolate trucks across Japan to sell its popular chocolates throughout the summer.

Photo: Royce

The trucks will offer approximately 90 types of Royce's most popular products including the fan-favourite nama raw chocolates, chocolate-covered potato chips and chocolate bars.

Photo: Royce

You’ll also find a selection of limited-edition seasonal products such as lemon-flavoured chocolate-covered potato chips (¥864), salted caramel and orange nama chocolate (¥778), and salted pistachio and toffee chocolate bars (¥702).

Photo: Royce

The pop-up chocolate trucks will be parked at various locations across Japan, mostly outside major department stores and at special events. Some of the more prominent locations include:

To find out if there's a Royce truck near you, see this website.

