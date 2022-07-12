Tokyo ranked as one of the best cities in the world in 2022

Tokyo scored highly for its restaurant scene and convenient transport system, as revealed by the annual Time Out Index survey

We’re happy to call Tokyo home – and for good reason. Once again, Tokyo is named one of the best cities in the world by the annual Time Out Index survey. Every year, city dwellers across the globe are asked about urban life, where they reveal what they love (and hate) about living, working and playing in their home city. They also nominate their choice of the coolest neigbourhoods and the hottest spots they love to visit again and again.

This year, data was gathered from a whopping 20,000 people worldwide to come up with this list of the 53 best cities in the world. While Tokyo made the top ten list in 2021, this year however, the Japanese metropolis sits at 24th place, sandwiched between Stockholm (23rd) and San Francisco (25th). Taking the coveted number one spot is Edinburgh, followed by Chicago (second) and Medellín (third).

According to 91 percent of local respondents, Tokyo was widely praised for its superb food and drink scene. It’s no surprise there – the city does have the most Michelin stars in the world. There’s even quite a few affordable Michelin-rated restaurants that won’t break the bank.

The city’s transport system also received rave reviews. While the trains, metros and buses in Tokyo may seem daunting at first due to the extensive networks, it's a breeze for Tokyoites to get around. An overwhelming 94 percent of the respondents concurred. In fact, not only is our world-class train system super convenient, it’s also getting more advanced with some lines gearing up to implement automated trains without manual drivers.

Tokyo is also named the second most popular travel destination for 2022, with many people hoping to visit once borders open up to independent travellers. Not only Tokyo but Japan as a whole continues to rank as one of the top tourist destinations in the world.

Check out the best things to do in Tokyo with our definitive guide. For 2022’s ranking of the 53 best cities in the world, read the full list here.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Five beach houses near Tokyo that you must visit this summer

Tokyo Metro to reduce train frequencies on four major lines

6 things to do at the Toshio Suzuki and Ghibli Exhibition in Tokyo

Donate your used clothes at these stations along the JR Chuo and Nambu lines

A ‘Stranger Things’ café is coming to Shibuya this summer

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.