Time Out Love Local Awards 2022: Nominate your favourite local businesses now

Here’s how you can show some love for your local restaurants, cafés, bars, shops, clubs and attractions

In this time of the pandemic, our neighbourhood businesses, independent restaurants and mom-and-pop shops need our support more than ever. They are what make our community lively, liveable and great – which is why our Japanese site is launching Tokyo’s inaugural Time Out Love Local Awards. Here’s your chance to celebrate your favourite local businesses and independent venues.

The Awards were recently held in multiple Time Out cities around the world as a way to show our appreciation for local venues that are persevering through this trying time. City dwellers across the globe from New York and London to Barcelona and Paris have all come together to show some love for their respective local heroes.

Tokyoites, it’s now your turn to nominate (and later vote) for your favourite restaurants, bars, cafés, music venues and attractions in our beloved metropolis.

Don’t worry – while the Awards are running on our sister site in Japanese, you can still easily participate (with the help of Google Translate if you are not fluent in Japanese). Here’s how the Awards work…

Nominate your favourite venues

The Time Out Love Local Awards are open for nominations from January 20 to February 10. You can nominate any of your favourite local venues across six categories: restaurants, cafés, bars, shops, clubs and attractions.

To nominate your favourite venues, fill out the form here (yes, you can fill it out in English).

Voting

After the nomination period, the Time Out Tokyo editors will create a shortlist for each category based on the venues you’ve submitted. The shortlist will then be open for a final round of voting to determine the most loved venue for each category. Voting takes place from February 17 to March 3.

You can vote in all categories, but you can only choose one business per category. If you happen to be one of the local venues, you can totally vote for yourself and even get all your regular customers to vote for you, too.

If you have any inquiries, send us an email at info@timeout.jp.

Winner announcement

Results are scheduled to be announced sometime in March. In the meantime, continue sending in your nominations here.

***

Terms and conditions