Tokyo Little Days celebrates its first anniversary with an in-person event

Instagram account Tokyo Little Days celebrated its one-year anniversary with its first in-person event at Time Out Café & Diner in Ebisu on October 23. The Tokyo Little Days account, which is a sister brand of Time Out Tokyo, shares information about Tokyo to Taiwanese people living in both Japan and Taiwan, and reached 10,000 followers within its first year.

Among the 50 participants at the event were Taiwanese people residing in Tokyo as well as temporary visitors to Japan from Taiwan. The event was conducted entirely in Chinese, and the atmosphere was very homely, with visitors casually getting to know each other over traditional Taiwanese snacks and drinks.

Participants were able to enjoy douhua, a type of Chinese pudding dessert made from tofu.

The pudding was provided by Taiwanse sweets store Sanhaitoufa, which is based in Shinjuku.

The secret guest for the event was Bob from the YouTube channel 'Tokyo GoGo Look’. His channel focuses on travel and food around Japan.

One of the highlights was a talk session with Hester, who runs the Tokyo Little Days account, and Mentaiko, a Taiwanese Japan-based freelance writer who used to work as an editor for a magazine in Taiwan. Mentaiko talked about the many different experiences she has had over the past 11 years in Japan.

At the end of the event, there was a small survey asking the participants how they felt about travelling in Japan. A total of 62 percent replied that they have travelled around the country by looking up information on the Tokyo Little Days Instagram account.

For daily Tokyo content in Chinese, check out Tokyo Little Days.

