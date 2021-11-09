See Tokyo autumn leaves and illuminations on an open-top double-decker bus

With Sky Bus you'll enjoy Roppongi’s Midtown Christmas and the foliage at Meiji Jingu Gaien from a different perspective

Tokyo’s autumn foliage is a beautiful sight, but it’s even better from higher up. The double-decker Sky Bus is offering a special tour that takes you through the city’s best autumn leaves on Icho Namiki Avenue at Meiji Jingu Gaien. The bright yellow ginkgo trees that lining the 300m-long boulevard are gorgeous from the ground, and now you can admire them at eye level.

Photo: Hinomaru Motor Co., Ltd.

Autumn leaves tour

The roughly one-hour tour starts at the Marunouchi Sankei building near Tokyo Station, goes through Gyoko-dori Street towards the Imperial Palace, passes the National Diet Building and arrives at Icho Namiki Avenue.

The open-top bus goes down the street, giving you plenty of time to take the perfect autumn scenery shot. Then you’ll make your way to Japan National Stadium, Yotsuya, Hanzomon, Daikancho and Otemachi, where you’ll also find plenty of trees lined up with yellow, orange and red leaves, before ending back outside the Marunouchi Sankei building.

Autumn foliage tours cost ¥2,000 (children ¥1,000) and run four times a day at 10.15am, 11.45am, 1.45pm and 3.45pm every day except Sunday. The autumn tours are on for a limited time from November 13 to December 11.

Photo: Hinomaru Motor Co., Ltd.

Evening illumination tour

If evening’s more your thing, then you’re in luck – you can enjoy some of Tokyo’s most stunning illuminations from the Sky Bus instead.

You’ll hop on the bus at the same spot (the Marunouchi Sankei building), then head through Midtown Christmas at Roppongi with its colourfully lit Christmas trees and giant snow globe. Next up is the nearby Keyakizaka Illumination, which sees the street beside Roppongi Hills adorned with white and blue lights. Don’t miss the clear view of Tokyo Tower at the end of the street – you’ll be heading right up to it on the way back.

Photo: Hinomaru Motor Co., Ltd.

The hour-long illumination tour is offered from November 20 to December 25. Tours run one, two, or three times a day depending on the date. The 6.30pm tour is on daily, while the 6pm and 7pm slots are open on most weekends. (The 6pm tour is also offered on November 22 and December 24.) Tours cost ¥2,300 for adults and ¥1,100 for children.

Visit the Sky Bus website for more information about the autumn foliage and evening illumination tours.

More from Time Out

'Harry Potter: A History of Magic' exhibition is coming to Tokyo this December

These are nine of the most popular buzzwords in Japan this year

The nighttime parade at Tokyo Disneyland is back after nearly two years

See frozen waterfalls with colourful illuminations in Aomori prefecture this winter

This is the only place in Japan to see sakura and autumn leaves at the same time

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.