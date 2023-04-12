Two of Tokyo’s most scenic sky-high outdoor terraces are now open

The terrace menus at Four Seasons Otemachi and Tokyo Edition Toranomon come with panoramic views of the Tokyo skyline

In Tokyo you’ll be spoilt for choice. For instance, you could take in the cityscape from Tokyo’s many indoor observation decks, but with this lovely spring weather, we’d much prefer lounging at a sky-high outdoor terrace. You’ll still get an unobstructed aerial view of Tokyo’s dynamic skyline, plus you can put that observatory entry fee towards getting drinks and snacks instead.

Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi as well as The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon have opened their outdoor terraces for the season. They each offer a different view of the city, along with a well-curated food and drink menu that will have you chilling from lunch to sunset.

Photo: Four Seasons Otemachi The outdoor terrace at Four Seasons Otemachi's Pigneto restaurant

Pigneto at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi

The terrace at Four Season Otemachi’s Italian restaurant Pigneto is perched on the 39th floor, 200 metres above the bustling streets of Tokyo’s financial district. From this height, you’re very much guaranteed a front row seat to Tokyo’s contrasting skyline – the downtown skyscrapers as well as the lush gardens of the Imperial Palace, which is just a few steps away from the hotel. On good days, if you’re lucky, you might even spot Mt Fuji in the distance.

Photo: Four Seasons Pigneto's sharing menu includes excellent pizzas

Here you could treat yourself to a three- or four-course prix fixe lunch (from ¥6,900, last orders at 2.30pm) of classic Italian dishes but reimagined with local seasonal produce. Or choose from a selection of sharing-style pastas and pizzas (the burrata pizza is excellent).

If you’re coming for the golden sunset hour on a weekday, the free-flow package (¥6,900 for 60 minutes, until May 30) offers an open bar of aperitifs, sparkling wine, beer and light cocktails, plus a sharing platter of Italian finger food. Just the way to spend a perfect spring evening.

The Pigneto terrace opens daily from 11.30am to 10.00pm. There are different menus for different parts of the day, with a la carte last orders at 9.30pm.

Photo: Garden Terrace The Garden Terrace at The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon

The Garden Terrace at The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon

The Garden Terrace is the outdoor extension of The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon’s signature restaurant, The Jade Room, which is created by award-winning chef Tom Aikens, who’s no stranger to running Michelin-starred restaurants. Set on the 31st floor at 140 metres above ground, the terrace overlooks the iconic Tokyo Tower. But what we love most about this outdoor deck is the lush environment filled with potted plants, making this feel like a tropical resort in the city.

Photo: The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon The lush Garden Terrace at The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon

The Garden Terrace’s snack menu retains some of last year’s crowd-pleasers including JFC chicken wings and truffle maitake bun. But there are new additions, too, such as the fresh Hokkaido scallops topped with bacon jam, celeriac puree and sourdough bread broth. You could order a la carte, or get three snacks for ¥5,000 and five snacks for ¥10,000. As for the drinks, your choice includes four refreshing garden spritzes and six bottled cocktails made with craft spirits from Mitosaya Distillery.

The Garden Terrace opens at 4pm on Wednesday and Thursday and 12noon from Friday to Sunday. Closing is set at 11pm, with last orders at 9pm for food and 10.30pm for drinks.

