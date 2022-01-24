You can now get Daiso items at select 7-Eleven shops across Japan

The trip to your local konbini is about to get a lot more convenient, as half the 7-Eleven stores in Japan are set to start carrying ¥100 products from Daiso. This is particularly good news for those who don’t live close to a ¥100 store or who just love a good deal.

According to Nikkei News, Daiso and 7-Eleven teamed up for a trial run at 200 konbini locations in Kanagawa and Hokkaido last year and had great results. Now, the collab will be expanding to 10,000 stores across the country, with a gradual rollout starting this month. No exact start date has been announced, but don’t be surprised to see a new bargain corner next time you visit your local convenience store.

So what kind of Daiso products will you be able to find at 7-Eleven? The focus will be on offering everyday essentials such as disinfectant wipes, paper towels and other daily household products. This will definitely come in handy for those on a budget as well as those looking to get their shopping done closer to home.

